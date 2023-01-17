DOWNEY, Terry Lee



3/16/1943 - 1/13/2023



The fun-loving, charismatic man, Terry Downey, peacefully transitioned to his new home in heaven on Friday evening, January 13, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Terry was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 16, 1943, to the proud parents Preston and Irene (Nelson) Downey. Terry is survived by his loving wife Linda (Stroud) Downey and two wonderful children Teresa (Tony) Holloway and Tracy (Teri) Downey. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Tyler (Tiffany) Holloway, Tami Jo Holloway, Tanner Holloway, Emilee (Lee) Patrick, Brock Downey, Kya Downey, Chase Downey and Ryker Downey and five great-grandchildren, Theo Holloway, Enzo Hall, Lillia Downey, Jayce Patrick and Everlee Patrick. Terry is also survived by his brother Bill (Joan) Downey and two nephews Lt Col (ret.) Brett (Teri) Downey and Dr. Craig (Danielle) Downey and several great nieces and nephews. Terry has many cousins scattered all over the country. Early in Terry's life, he loved to play. He spent many hours in the local park playing whatever game he thought of, some of which he made up. As a graduate of Roth High School in 1961, Terry participated in cross country, basketball and baseball. He continued his athletic career at Wilmington College where he was a varsity athlete on the soccer, basketball and baseball teams. Terry graduated from Willington College with a degree in Education. Terry coached 30 plus years as a varsity basketball coach in several different schools. Terry loved being outdoors rather it be in a canoeing competition, fishing, mowing with his tractor or just sitting on his front porch with family and friends. He and Linda traveled throughout the country competing in badminton tournaments, where they have gathered a multitude of friends thanks to Terry's outgoing personality. Many people learned to play badminton at the Owen County Family YMCA because Terry loved the game and enjoyed teaching to anyone of any age. Terry took his education skills to the Owen County Jail where he helped several obtain their GED. He also taught the GED program to many at the Lifelong Learning Center. Terry was a member of the Spencer United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, played in the bell choir served on many church committees and enjoyed carrying out groceries at the Mark of Discipleship Food Pantry. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or the Mark of Discipleship Food Pantry. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Spencer United Methodist Church, 65 North Montgomery Street, Spencer, Indiana 47460. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Friday, January 20, and again 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, both at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westparrishpedigo.com.

