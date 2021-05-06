DOUTHETT, Rebecca

DOUTHETT (Scott),



Rebecca



Rebecca (Scott) Douthett, 75, passed away May 2nd, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Philadelphia on May 28th, 1945, to Joseph and Betty Scott. She grew up in the Pittsburgh area. She attended Baldwin-Wallace College and University of Pittsburgh. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Middletown where she sang in the choir and provided many great meals. She was a paramedic with the Monroe life squad and worked at the Monroe Medical Center for many years. She was a member of PEO and avid sewer. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Douthett is survived by husband of 54 years, Joseph Douthett; her brother, Joseph Ray Scott; her children, Scott Douthett, Tracee (Sig) Wojtkowski, Jody (Brad) Heflin; and her grandchildren, Shelby, Slade, Joey, Chris, Jena and Faith. A celebration of her life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Middletown, Ohio, on Saturday, May 22nd. Visitation hours will be 11:00am-12:30pm with the



service beginning at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus Health Care of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.

