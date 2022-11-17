DOUGLASS, Sheila

DOUGLASS (Jones),



Sheila R. (Jones) Douglass, 68 of Enon, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning, November 4, 2022. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, June 30, 1954, the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Nasirah Ahmed Jones. Sheila is survived by her husband of 44 years Dexter N. Douglass; her twin sons Shawn (Anna) Douglass of Newark, OH, and Deylon (Mandi) Douglass of El Paso, TX; her brother Kevin (Karen) Jones of Springfield, OH; her sister Judith (Maurice) Galbreath of Huber Heights, OH; five grandchildren and five nieces. Service for Sheila Douglass will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at New North Street A.M.E Church, 901 S. Center Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of the service which will be at 1:00 pm with Rev. Jacqueline Randolph officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

