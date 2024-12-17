Dotson, Ronald Arthur



Ronald Arthur Dotson, 71 of Springfield, passed away December 14, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was April 16, 1953 in Matewan, West Virginia, the son of Sam and Jean Dotson. Ronald enjoyed traveling and had been employed at Kroger. Survivors include two children, Angie (Kevin) Martin and Jeremy Dotson; three grandchildren, Thaddeous Dotson, Brandi Martin, and Brooke (John) Pantoja; two great-grandchildren, Aubreigh and Bella; siblings, David (Sue) Dotson and Sandy Eblin; special friend and loving companion, Smiley (his dog); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Ricky Dotson; sister, Mitzi Dotson; and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com