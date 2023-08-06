Dorsey, William Ralph



In Loving Memory of William Ralph Dorsey, age 87, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He was born on July 25, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles and Florence Dorsey (Hamsher). He graduated from West Carrollton High School. Bill married Betty on April 27, 1957. He worked for Mikesell's Potato Chip Company in Dayton, Ohio and along with Betty they owned and operated 2 local restaurants in Franklin and Riverboat Pizza in Carlisle. After retiring in 1991 they enjoyed travelling and spending their winter months in Florida. Bill's enjoyed boating, golfing, and spending time with his friends. However his greatest joy was being with his family. Bill attended Solid Rock Church and was a member for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deloris Meredith; and brother, Charles Dorsey Jr. Bill is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Betty Dorsey (Turner); daughter, Terri (Mark) Dyas; son, Dr. William (Carol) Dorsey; grandchildren, Christina (Kevin) Garman, Mark (Katelin) Dyas II; Suzanne (Chris) Gordon, and Kristin Dorsey; great grandchildren, Brooke, Walker, Brynn, Tucker, Hannah, Victor, and Joshua; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation for Bill will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Solid Rock Church, 903 Union Road, Lebanon, OH 45036, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM. Memorial Donations may be made in Bill's name to the Solid Rock Boys Restoration Ranch of Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Dorsey family.



