Dorsey, Judith



Judith Eileen Dorsey, 79 of Tipp City, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born in Troy, Ohio on April 20, 1943 the daughter of Joseph Elwood & Margaret (Kitzler) Dorsey. She was a 1961 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and a 1962 graduate of the Dayton School of Practical Nursing. She then worked at several area hospitals and one year in Alaska as an LPN. She was an active member of the Tipp City First Baptist Church where she was involved in several activities. She is survived by her brother William R. (Carolyn) Dorsey; sister-in-law Judy Dorsey; nieces and nephews Cheryl (Jim) McKee, Marilyn (Darryll) Potter, Jeff (Dawn) Dorsey, Beth (Lee) Frey and Jed (Karin) Dorsey; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Joseph Dorsey. She was a loving sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10:30 am  12:00 pm at the Tipp City First Baptist Church, 6533 S. Tipp-Cowlesville Road, Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastor Reggie Osborne. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Tipp City First Baptist Church, 6533 S. Tipp-Cowlesville Road, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

