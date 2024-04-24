Dorow, Mary Lynn



Mary Lynn Dorow, age 63, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2024 following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.



Mary Lynn was born on May 8, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio and has remained an intricate part of the Dayton community. She graduated from Archbishop Alter High School in 1978 and earned degrees in Communications and Education from Wright State University. Mary Lynn was the Vice President of FJM Inc, a family owned company manufacturing marching band and color guard uniforms. She was considered a towering figure in the pageantry arts, dedicating her life to the enrichment and advancement of young people. Mary Lynn was the director of the Alter Lancerettes Dance Team in the 80s, then came back to resurrect the program in 2007. She coined the phrase "Love the Group" during her time at Alter, and continued to radiate positivity in everything she did. Her passion for dance was contagious, inspiring countless students and colleagues through her commitment to excellence, joy and compassion. As a director, choreographer, adjudicator and mentor, Mary Lynn's innovative approaches and nurturing spirit helped shape the careers of many performers and educators who are now leaders in the field themselves.



Among Mary Lynn's many accomplishments, she was most proud of her family. She and her devoted husband, Ted, were blessed with three wonderful sons and eight adoring grandchildren. She loved each and every one of them unconditionally, and they in turn loved their Nana. Mary Lynn lived for making special memories with her family and friends. Her unending desire to spend time with her loved ones carried her through her 8½ year battle with cancer. Despite several recurrences, countless surgeries, and various chemotherapies, Mary Lynn never let cancer bring her down. Her bright spirit was contiguous and has left a lasting impression on those around her.



Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Fred J. Miller and is survived by her mother, Marlene Miller; husband of nearly 39 years, Ted Dorow; sons Andy (Renee), Matt (Ashley), TJ (Casey); brothers Mark (Pam) and Mike (Amy); and grandchildren Kendra, Drew, Jordan; Reese, Palmer, Chandler; Ada and Eleanor.



We all feel diminished by the loss of this great woman, but will take her positive attitude forward with us. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. on Wednesday the 24th 5:00-8:00 and Thursday the 25th 5:00-8:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday the 26th at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln. at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Lynn can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (https://ocrahope.org/?form=donations).



