Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Mike was born in Dayton on March 3, 1940, to the late Elwood and Thelma Dornbusch. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Louise Dornbusch; son, Michael (Tanya) Dornbusch; granddaughter, Trinity Dornbusch; and brothers, Elwood (Shirley) Dornbusch and Ronald Dornbusch. Mike served in the U.S. Air Force and went on to work for the government in civil service for 50 years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Mike will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to SISCA. To send a special message, please visit


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

