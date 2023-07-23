Dorian, Charles P.



Charles P. Dorian, age 98, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023. Born in Dayton, Ohio to the late John and Hilda Dorian, Charles was a graduate of Dayton Chaminade High School, Class of 1942. He later graduated from the University of Dayton receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation after 40+ years of service. Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Army, 99th Infantry Division, serving his country during WWII. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and Rhineland and Central European Theatres. He later served in Occupied Germany before being discharged in 1946. In 1951, Charles married the love of his life, Joanne Jackson and together raised their five children in Hilliard. Charles and Joanne were founding and active parishioners of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. He served as an usher, parish festival volunteer, bereavement luncheon server and was a member of the Men's Club. Charles loved his dogs and his long walks in Hilliard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joanne, who passed in 1998, his sister Jean Shea and his daughter-in-law Barbara Dorian. Charles is survived by his children: Ken Dorian, Diane (Charlie) Stanley, Carolyn (Bruce) Rahn, Maureen (Trena Brown) Dorian, and Julie (Bill) Moll; his grandchildren: Patrick (Sarah) Dorian, Keith Stanley, Kevin (Kristy) Stanley, Molly (Matt) Cano, Anna Rahn, Mary Rahn, Jackson Moll, and Emma Moll; his 10 great-grandchildren, special friend Meg Garnett and many other friends and neighbors.



Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00p.m. TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2023 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30a.m. WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2023 at ST. BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard, OH 43026. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. For those unable to attend Mass in person, the service will be live-streamed on the following link: www.twitch.tv/st-brendanhilliard.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: Patches of Light, P.O. Box 153 Hilliard, OH 43026 on-line at www.patchesoflight.org or to Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio, 1550 Old Henderson Road, Suite E-170, Columbus, OH 43220 on-line at www.ocao.org. The Tidd Family Funeral Home assisted the Dorian Family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memories and to send your condolences to the Dorian Family.



