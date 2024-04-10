Doran, Michael G.



Michael Gene Doran, 70, of Kettering passed away on April 6th, 2024. Mike was proceeded in death by his parents, Ray and Alma Doran. He is survived by his brother Tim Doran, sister Barb and her husband Darren, son Jake Doran, daughter Ali (Michael) Martino, one granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, Virginia Doran, Rick and Jeanie Hargrove, and a multitude of friends. Mike graduated from Belmont High School in 1972. In March of 2024 he retired from Rite Rug Flooring after working as a salesman in the carpet business for 50 years. He deeply appreciated his clientele's loyalty and kindness throughout the years. Per Mike's request no services will be held. In honor of Mike's time spent playing softball for Slyder's Tavern donations can be made to Pitch In For Baseball & Softball in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



