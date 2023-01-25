DOOLEY, Jeffrey Owen "Jeff"



70, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1952, in Springfield, the son of the late Hansford and Viola (Davis) Dooley. Jeff started working at Navistar in the early 1970's and left the plant soon after to start his own company, Dooley Service Pro in 1973. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jeff was a man with great integrity who cared deeply for his family, friends, employees, and customers. He made every attempt to see the best in people; especially those who were struggling. He was a longtime member of Fellowship Christian Church where he was known for his gentle and humble faith in his Savior Jesus Christ and was always interested in telling others about the difference Jesus made in his life. Jeff was blessed abundantly by the prayers and support of his church small group led by Brenda Cook. In his later years, he loved to work in his garden, plant trees, and spend time with his family on his farm that he loved to call "Simple Ridge." Jeff is survived by his wife Teresa of 50 years, children: Jason (Heather) Dooley, Caleb (Britney) Dooley, and Jenna (Ben) Oler; siblings: Paul Rodney Dooley, Donnie Ray (Flor) Dooley, Jerry Link Dooley, and Mary Pamela (Julie) Dooley; seven grandchildren: Zach, Noah, Liam, Madelyn, Kenzie, Maddie, Levi; and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 29th from 2:00 – 5:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home with livestreaming available through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. To leave condolences, view his memorial video, or attend his service online please visit



www.littletonandrue.com



