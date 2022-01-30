DOOLEY, Betty Margaret



Betty Margaret Dooley, 84, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 11, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1937, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Margaret and Philip Donovan. She moved to Springfield as a teenager and graduated from



Catholic Central High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Business from Ohio University and a Master's degree in Business from Central Michigan University. Betty was a devoted educator, retiring from Clark State University after 28 years having taught in the fields of Business Management and Court Reporting.



Betty was an active, engaged member of Women's Town Club for 21 years, delighting in the company of the many strong women and the powerful friendships she forged there. She was an avid bridge player who was equally admired and feared across the table.



She took great pride in her work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) as guardian ad litem supporting and giving voice to abused and neglected children as they navigated the court system. Her great skill combining heart with words made her a valued and trusted mentor to others within that organization. Additionally, she volunteered with Nearly New, a nonprofit run by women supporting women and needy families in the community.



A voracious reader, sports fan, and follower of national politics, she enjoyed lively conversations and a healthy debate.



Her greatest joy in life was her family. She took a special pride in her deep and loving relationships with her 14 grandchildren and delighted in the arrival of each great-grandchild.



Betty is survived by 4 daughters - Cathy (Tim) Halloran of Springfield, Meg Dooley of Marietta, GA, Teresa (Brian) Dooley-Smith of Belchertown, MA, Melissa (Ron) Page of Louisville, KY, 14 grandchildren (Jenna, Aaron, Jordan, Nick, Alanna, Noah, Cole, Devon, Griffin, Scottie, Meghan, Carlos, Elias, and Javier), 3 great-grandchildren (Nolan, Evelyn, and Scarlett), sister Marlie Griffin of Mount Vernon, WA, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by grandson Brennan Halloran and daughter Heather Dooley.



A private interment will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held on February 12th at Women's Town Club from 1-3 pm; please note that facemasks are



required at this event.



Donations can be made to the Buchwalter House Foundation (Women's Town Club of Springfield).

