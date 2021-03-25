X

DONOVAN, David

DONOVAN, David P.

Age 63 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. David was preceded in death by his parents, William and

Irenia Donovan; and his sister, Ann Parks. He is survived by his aunt, Ann Reedy; his siblings, Tom (Lisa), Pete, Mary, Bridget (Bill) Casey, and Tim Donovan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a graduate of 1975 Chaminade Julianne High School and Sinclair Community College. He was employed at Speedway Home Office. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial, Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

