DONOFRIO, Eric A.



Age 67, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with Brain Cancer. His illness never defeated his spirit and good humor. We are heartbroken but know that he lives on in peace. Eric was born in Dayton to Angelo and Kathryn Donofrio. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his loving wife, Susann; children, Christina and Nicholas Donofrio; his mother; brothers, Timothy (Andrea), Anthony (Laura), Christopher (Sue), and Peter (Catherine) Donofrio; and several nieces and nephews. Eric was a 1972 graduate of Carroll High School and 1976 graduate of The Ohio State University. He was employed as Controller and Financial Analyst with Amcast Industrial for 28 years and later retired from WPAFB. One of Eric's joys was spending time with his brothers and friends fishing in Tennessee. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment David's Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



