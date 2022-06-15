DONNELLY, Delores J.



Age 91, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, following a brief stay. Delores grew up in Northridge and graduated from Northridge High School. She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Bryant; father and step-mother, Steve and Gladys Pohl; husband, James (Duby) Donnelly; brother, Don Pohl. She is survived by daughters, Christy Donnelly of Vandalia, Shelly (Paul) Jones of



London, OH, Tammy Kumfer of Orient, OH, and James



(Sharon) Donnelly of Pataskala, OH. Delores is also survived by five loving granddaughters, MacKenzie (Bulent) Tastan, Devan Jones, and Haley, Amanda and Jillian Kumfer; sister-in-law, Florence Lowery and many nieces and nephews.



Delores was a long-time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She worked many years as a legal secretary for Salvatore Spalla. Her smile was infectious and would light up a room. She made certain everyone knew how special and loved they were. A loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend; she will be deeply missed.



A visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5464 Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. (Masks are required). Rev. Mary Jo Yeakel,



officiating. The burial will follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

