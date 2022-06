DONEGAN, Kathryn Ann Buehler



Morriston, FL - Kathryn Ann Buehler Donegan, 76, died at 4:26 p.m. on May 30, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Kay was born, April 2, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to Walter John Buehler and Alvina Frances Severt Buehler. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Daniel Meyers Donegan; daughter, Jacqueline Kay Donegan Chardain; son, Craig Daniel Donegan; daughter, Diane Renee' Donegan; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. For additional information please visit Roberts Funeral Homes website at



