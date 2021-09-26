springfield-news-sun logo
DONCASTER, Lois

DONCASTER, Lois A.

Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this life peacefully on September 17, 2021, at the age of 94 after a stay at Hospice of

Dayton. Lois was born November 1, 1926, to Dorothy and William Warren. She was

preceded in death by her

parents; her brother Bob; sister Betty; niece Carol and nephew, David. Lois is survived by her three loving children and their spouses Dan and Marcia Doncaster, Steve and Annie Doncaster and Shirley and Woody Williams; her two wonderful grandsons Sean and Philip; two amazing great-grandsons Hayden and Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, loving friends and co-workers. A '44 graduate of Parker/Patterson Co-Op, Lois' professional career in administrative support roles for a diverse number of employers

including law firms, Aero-Jet General, Northrup, The University of California and other government contractors spanned an amazing 50 plus years, culminating in her eventual retirement at age 71. The family will hold a private graveside service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. If desired, a contribution may be made in Lois' name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420. To share a memory of Lois or leave a special message for her family, please visit


