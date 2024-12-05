Dolan, Kelle

DOLAN, Kelle Ann

Age 62, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, November 29, 2024, at Momentous Health at Vandalia. Kelle was born December 4, 1961 to Richard F. & Regina M. (Lampman) Dolan. Kelle was preceded in death by her father; and by one brother-in-law, Curtis "Danny" Hunt. Kelle loved all animals and was proud to work as a Veterinarian Technician for many years. She will be remembered by her family and all who knew her as being a gentle, kind-hearted soul. In addition to her mother, Kelle is survived by three siblings, Mike Dolan & his wife, Amy, Tere Hunt and Pat Dolan & his wife, Diane; seven nieces & nephews, Anthony (Tylor), Tyler, Alex (Julie), Eric, Chad, Zach (Rebecca) and Rachel; her step-mother, Carol Dolan; special friend, Sandy Williams; and by her extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00  1:00 pm, on Saturday, December 7, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 pm with Deacon Chuck Wright officiating. If friends desire, contributions may be made in memory of Kelle to your local Humane Society.

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

