DOHERTY, Patrick J.



Age 83, passed away January 27, 2023. He was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA, in 1961. Upon graduation he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the United States Marine Corp. He graduated from the Basic School, Quantico, VA, and served on active duty in Camp Lejeune, NC, and Okinawa. He served in the USMC Reserves until 1971 attaining the rank of Captain. In 1965 he was appointed a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and graduated from the FBI Academy, Quantico, VA. During this time he took graduate courses at the University of Virginia. He was stationed in Washington DC, Detroit and Pontiac, MI, and Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. He was assigned criminal investigations and received many commendations for these cases which involved three shooting incidents. Pat retired after 25 years and formed his own consulting company servicing clients nationally. In 1995 he joined the National Football League (NFL) Security Department assigned to the Cincinnati Bengals as a Security Representative. He retired again in 2009. He enjoyed travel, sports, volunteer work but most of all his family of whom he was very proud. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 58 years, Meg; his sons Douglas, and William (Charissa); and grandchildren Christina Miron (Ryan), Daniel Doherty, Brenna Doherty, Megan Doherty and Delaney Doherty; and great-granddaughter, Eloise Miron. He was an active member of St. Joseph Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am Friday, February 3rd at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Centerville. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30am Friday at the Church prior to Mass. A private interment will be at a later date at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Responders' Bridge ("taking First Responders from hurting to healing") 752 N. State Street #146 Westerville, OH, 43082. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

