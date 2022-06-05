DODDS, Scott Orien



Scott Orien Dodds, age 61 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on April 22, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio. Scott honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy Special Forces. He was a retired Master Plumber (U.T.) and was a former employee of Watkins Plumbing with 40 years of combined service. He was a graduate of Miamisburg High School. Scott loved golfing, riding his motorcycle, music and spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Hazel A. Dodds. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Dodds, his father Orien W. Dodds, 4 daughters Mindy, Heather, Megan and Haley, 2 step-sons Jacob and wife Jay and Samuel, 17 grandchildren, uncle and aunt Bob and Vickie Shilt, cousin Jill Bruce and husband Alex, 3 brothers-in-law Michael Ingram, David Ingram and wife Pat, Jerry Ingram and wife Debbie, best friends Terry Barker and wife Dolores, and their children Delori Pickett and Jeromey Barker, and best friends Jerome and Jennifer Houser, Eddie and Valerie Sumpter, Kim Alexander and Ron Forest, fur babies "Buddy and C.J.", as well as other family members and many friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. A Graveside Service with Military Honors presented by the Combined Honor Guard will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Scott's memory.

