DIXON, Robert "Bob"

Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. A memorial service honoring Bob will take place on Saturday, September 17th at Weigel Funeral Home, located at 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Visitation begins at 10am, with military honors and memorial service taking place at 11am. The family is hosting a luncheon immediately following for all who would like to attend at Bethel Community Church, located at 2015 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.wegelfuneralhome.com.

