Dixon (Budde), Mary Elizabeth "Betty"



Dixon, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" age 97 of Englewood, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2025. She was born on October 19, 1927 in Dayton, to the late Leo and Edna Budde. Betty worked many years in the grocery business at Flint's, Stump's, and finally retired as back door checker at Drexel Foodtown. Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Carlisle "Curly" and her 7 siblings. She is survived by her children Tom Dixon and partner Linda Keener of Phoenix, AZ, Barbara Dixon of Hillard, OH, Francie (Tim) Gillis of Brookville, OH; grandsons Travis (Ashley Gibson) Adkins and Nick Gillis; great grandson Nolan Adkins and step great granddaughter Hadley Hedrick; special nieces Kathy Kretschmer and Fran Duntz; numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our sister Barb, whose dedication to Mom over the last 4 years allowed her to live her life out at home. Mom's quality and longevity of life can be contributed to the care Barb gave her. We are forever indebted to her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Tuesday January 28, 2025 at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment 11AM Wednesday January 29, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



