springfield-news-sun logo
X

DIXON, Lessie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DIXON, Lessie R.

Born August 2, 1929, in Brantley, AL, the 8th of 10

siblings, to the late Jessie and Essie Ridgeway, transitioned

into glory September 19, 2021. Lessie was a loving mother, grandmother, and a great

community worker. She sang in the Choir at Little Rock M.B. Church, Peoples C.M.E. Church, and was currently a member of College Hill Presbyterian. She was the longest living resident of Wood Glen. Preceded in death by husband, Morris Dixon, son, Victor. She leaves, son, Morris Jr.; daughters, Josephine and Shirley; sister, Cleola

Bailey; grandchildren, Daria, Germaine, Derrick, Yolanda,

Erika, Victoria, Katina, Sasha; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday,

September 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Homegoing celebration at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens. Special thanks to Wood Glen Alzheimer's Facility.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CLARK, Theodore
2
BRICKER, Victoria
3
c., c.
4
CLIFT, Ellis
5
BYRD, Walter
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top