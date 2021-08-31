springfield-news-sun logo
DIXON, Janice

DIXON, Janice M.

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned peacefully Saturday, August 21, 2021, following an extended illness. Our

beloved matriarch and cherished confidante, was preceded in death by her infant son,

parents, maternal aunts, two siblings, and most recently by her nephew. She leaves to

cherish her memory, loving and devoted family members:

husband, Donald Dixon; daughter, Donna Dixon; sister, Carolyn Hatch; niece, Sharanda Hatch; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Phillips

Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat

Funeral Home, Inc.

