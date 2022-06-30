DIX, Judy



74, passed away on June 20th. Judy was a longtime Old North Dayton resident, a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, and a graduate of Kiser High School. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events throughout her life. Judy loved to socialize with those that she met at these events as well as friends from church and the neighborhood. Judy was a lifelong homemaker that particularly enjoyed family gatherings. Judy was active in Our Lady of the Rosary Parish as a volunteer at bingo, fish frys, Christmas Bazaars and Summer Festivals. She was also an assistant leader for her Granddaughter's Girl Scout Troop.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Norma Darner. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Al, children Katie Comer (Mike), Angela Carruth (Robert), and Brian, grandchildren Caitlin, Abby, and Connor Carruth, and siblings Robert Darner, Michael Darner, and Nancy Wooten. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.



Services will be on July 2nd, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45404, followed by a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or 4 Paws for Ability, Xenia, Ohio, on her behalf. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

