Dittman, Douglas A.



Douglas A. Dittman age 47 of Fairfield passed away suddenly on Tuesday September 19, 2023 in Murray, KY. He was born on March 22, 1976 in Hamilton the son of Nancy (nee Hetterich) and the late Ronald Dittman. Doug worked for Skurnik Wine as delivery driver. He loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie Dittman; two children Grant Dittman and Josephine Dittman; his mother and step father Nancy (Thomas) Klett; one brother Dave (Diana) Dittman; two nieces Kathryn Dittman and Susie Sprague; father-in-law Steve Lakes; sister-in-law Tiffany Lakes; He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Debby Lakes. Visitation will be on Thursday September 28, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 4:00PM until the time of the Christian Blessing Service at 7:00PM with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Online condolences can be made to www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Doug was loved by so many and he had a favorite saying he would say "May the four winds blow you gently home".



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

