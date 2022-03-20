Hamburger icon
Ditmer, Vernetta

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DITMER (Hileman), Vernetta E.

Age 88 of Trotwood, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She is survived by her children: Jackie (Gary) Moody, Robert (Pam) Ditmer, Barbara (Walter) Thompson, Peggy Ann (Jeff) Jones, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great- great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Ditmer, parents: Orville and Marian (Sliver) Hileman, daughter: Tonya Lee Cox, son: Charles "Buddy" Ditmer, brothers: Kenneth and Robert Hileman and 2 grandchildren. Per Vernetta's wishes, there will be no services at this time. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

