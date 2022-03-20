Ditmer, Vernetta

DITMER (Hileman), Vernetta E.



Age 88 of Trotwood, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She is survived by her children: Jackie (Gary) Moody, Robert (Pam) Ditmer, Barbara (Walter) Thompson, Peggy Ann (Jeff) Jones, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great- great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Ditmer, parents: Orville and Marian (Sliver) Hileman, daughter: Tonya Lee Cox, son: Charles "Buddy" Ditmer, brothers: Kenneth and Robert Hileman and 2 grandchildren. Per Vernetta's wishes, there will be no services at this time. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



