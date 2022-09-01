DISNEY, Charles S. "Diz"



Charles S. "Diz" Disney, 75, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus. He was born to Charles K. and Irene (Kelemen) Disney in 1947, in Benham, Kentucky. They then moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where he lived for 25 years. Charlie owned and operated the Goodyear Tire Centers in Middletown for 35 years. He married Pam (Metz) in 1969 and they shared a love for boating, spending a great deal of time on the water together. Charlie was a member of Holy Family Parish, where he served as a lector. He was very active in the community, with St. Vincent dePaul Society and the American Heart Association being two of his favorite organizations he was involved with. In addition to boating, Charlie enjoyed playing golf and poker. He was in two poker groups for over 30 years. Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Pam Disney; son, Brian (Cheryl) Disney; daughter, Angie (Jonathan) Hubacher; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Cole Hubacher; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the staff of Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home and Hospice Care of Middletown for their thoughtfulness and wonderful care of Charlie. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation (NF), c/o The Cincinnati Neurofibromatosis Clinic, 3333 Burnet Ave., Division of Human Genetics, ML 4006, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 - OR - St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

