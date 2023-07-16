Dineen, Gregory J.



Gregory James Dineen, 69, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willow Knoll Post Acute & Senior Living. He was born in Middletown on November 8, 1953 to parents, Edward and Marguerite (Burchfiel) Dineen, both of who preceded him in death. Greg had worked as a security officer at Middletown Regional Hospital and then Atrium Medical Center, retiring after 35 years in the profession. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. Greg is survived by his loving sister, Carol Ann Dineen and many other family & friends. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Omer Hurlburt, III and the staff at Willow Knoll for all the wonderful care. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



