DIMITRIOU, Marika E.



Age 94, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence. Marika worked with continuing education at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years and volunteered at Good Samaritan North, Trotwood Elementary and Northmoor Elementary Schools. She was a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Past President of the Philoptochos Society.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, James G.; sisters, Gloria Foote and Stacy Sampler; brother, Tony Ellis; grandson, Mark Gross; great-grandson, Kyle Gross; and several members of the Eliades Family. Marika is survived by her sons, Evan (Wanda) of Tipp City and George of Union; sisters, Pauline Haskins and Evelyn Gregory; brother, E. George Ellis; grandchildren, Eric and Chrissy Dimitriou, Sophia and Matt Stamper, Diana (Chris) Dimitriou; great-grandchildren, Cole, Layla, Zoey and Mira; God-children,



Stephen and Stephanie Zonars; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, April 25, 2022, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 AM Monday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Marika's memory. Funeral arrangements



entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

