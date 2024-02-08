Dilworth, Raymond B.



DILWORTH, Raymond B., age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024. Raymond was a Tool & Die Maker at Perfection Tool & Mold, retiring after over 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Doris; his parents, 1 sister and 1 brother. Raymond is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Sharon & Richard DeVaney, Beverly & David Thompsen, Amy & Bo Taylor; sister, Ruth Howell; grandchildren, Ricky Gray, Joshua (Tina) DeVaney, Spencer Jackson (Jamie Varnadoe); great-grandchildren, Laney Boldman, Jackson DeVaney, Sadie DeVaney, Ricky Gray, Camille DeVaney, Tia Gray; great-great-grandchild, Alvie Boldman; and many other relatives & friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



