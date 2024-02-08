Dilworth, Raymond

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Dilworth, Raymond B.

DILWORTH, Raymond B., age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024. Raymond was a Tool & Die Maker at Perfection Tool & Mold, retiring after over 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Doris; his parents, 1 sister and 1 brother. Raymond is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Sharon & Richard DeVaney, Beverly & David Thompsen, Amy & Bo Taylor; sister, Ruth Howell; grandchildren, Ricky Gray, Joshua (Tina) DeVaney, Spencer Jackson (Jamie Varnadoe); great-grandchildren, Laney Boldman, Jackson DeVaney, Sadie DeVaney, Ricky Gray, Camille DeVaney, Tia Gray; great-great-grandchild, Alvie Boldman; and many other relatives & friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Bennett, Cristin
2
Bauman, Carolyn
3
Brumfield, Loran
4
Levin, Louis
5
DiPietro-Deaton, Yolande
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top