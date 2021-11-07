DILLOW, Wallace G.



87, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He is preceded in death by his wife Vergene Dillow; parents Mark and Winifred Dillow, his daughters Deborah Wells and Barbara Rihm; brothers Wilford,



Carroll, Louis and Bernard Dillow. Survived by his children



Teresa Matot, Laura Sieben. Ronald Dillow and Richard (Karri) Dillow; grandchildren Jon, Stefanie, and Kristen Wells; Sarah and Holly Dillow; Sydney and Spencer Sieben, Alicia Dillow and Joshua Rihm; brother James Dillow and sister Marcella Dillow. Wallace retired as an auditor with the U.S. General



Accounting Office. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army; a



member of the St. Mary's and Holy Family Catholic Churches; the American Legion Post 598. Family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:30 AM Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Allen St, Dayton, Ohio 45410, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday.



Interment Woodland Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the American Heart Association in his name. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhomes.com