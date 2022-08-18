DILLOW, Amberlynn

DILLOW (Potter), Amberlynn



Amberlynn (Potter) Dillow, 73, of Springfield, passed away on August 13, 2022. She was born on November 4, 1949, to her father, Charles Abraham Potter and mother, Martha Jane (Sherrick) Potter at their home in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was loved and adored by all. Survivors include her 4 children, Rhonda Johnson, Rodney Dillow, Thomas Dillow, and Tammy Dillow; her 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Maynard. She dedicated many years to taking care of those in the healthcare field. She was a loving, caring, kind woman. She loved her family dearly and would always help those in need. She touched many lives throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Dillow; sons, Todd Dillow and Ronald Dillow Jr.; her parents and siblings; Charles, George, Gary, Bruce, Betty, Caroline, Doris, Grace, Diane, and Audrey. Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services starting at 4:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

