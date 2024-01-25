Dillon, Norma

Dillon (Searls), Norma



Norma S. Dillon, 93, of Springfield, Ohio peacefully passed away at home on Monday, January 22, 2024. She was born on February 20, 1930, in Winchester, Ohio. She was educated in Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School in 1948. While attending Springfield College of Commerce & Industry, she began her career working for accounting firms and various businesses. As a young girl, she had firsthand knowledge on the employment restrictions placed on married women. Her membership in the Business & Professional Women's Foundation (BPW) was a significant cornerstone of her philosophy, in part by supporting career development and eliminating discrimination of women in the workplace. In 1961, she began employment at Davidson Chevrolet Co. attaining the position of Business Manager. She continued in her managerial position after the merger with Monte Zinn Chevrolet until retirement with 34 years of commitment. Through her relationship with the Davidsons', she was a trustee of the C.F. and Ruth T. Davidson Trust. She gladly promoted their interests through community projects and numerous religious, charitable, and educational entities. From young, Norma was an accomplished musician playing the piano and organ. Over the years, music sessions were enjoyed by family and friends. Playing cards as a youngster with family was another favorite pastime. Norma continued to develop her passion and was a skilled bridge player for many decades. Planning vacations were also highly anticipated adventures. Favorites included domestic and international destinations with family and friends as well. First and foremost, however were the grandchildren. Countless memories recollected with some stories told over and over. Families grew. More blessings arrived with great-grandchildren, and All were considered the Best of all Gifts anyone could imagine. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isabelle (Young) and Charles L. Searls and her husband, Orvill (Curly) Dillon of 67 years. Those surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rebecca (Dr. Michael) Frangopoulos, grandchildren, Stelianos (Maureen), Dr. Christoforos, Nomiki (James) Petrolla, Alexandros (Michelle) and Nicholaos; great-grandchildren, Michael R., Emma, Dimitra, Michael J., Savasmia, Anna, Despina and Eleni and many beloved family and friends. The family extends sincere appreciation to all the caregivers for their loving support and heartfelt thanks to family friend, Terry Ferryman for always being there when needed. Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 28th from 2pm  5pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held on Monday, January 29th at the First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd. Springfield at 11am with Bill Geiger officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. To leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





