DILLON, Herbert Ray

Age 86, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 27, 1935, in Colcord, West Virginia. Herb was the last survivor of the eleven children born to Luther and Agnes (Thompson) Dillon. Preceding him in death were his parents, and sisters: Mildred Sheets, Priscilla Blevins and Ethel May Petry; and brothers: James W., Arthur D., Andrew, Gordon, Junior, Eugene, and Billy Dillon.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Lillian Darlene Chancey Dillon, whom he married February 8, 1958; his children: Rick Dillon and Barb Brown, all of Jamestown; grandchildren: Courtney (Tim) Greene, Kendra (Jerett) Lacure, Michon

(Jeremiah) Thiel, Greg and Amanda Dillon; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Herb retired after 46 years with General Motors. He loved being outdoors, farming and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., where his funeral service will be held 12 Noon Friday, October 15, 2021. Rev. Steve Rich officiating. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 11 AM until the time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

(McColaugh Funeral Home has graciously been entrusted with his arrangements.)

