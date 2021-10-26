DILLON, Frances J.



Frances Joan Dillon, age 74, of Dayton, passed away October 24, 2021, at Sycamore Glen Health Center, Miamisburg. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 17, 1947, the daughter of Francis J. and



Thelma (Burton) Essman.



She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Patrick Dillon; her son David (Kim) Wabler; her



sister Diana (Terry) Bradley;



nieces Jenny (Vini) Gonsman and Jamie (Frank) Miller; great-nephew Bradley Williamson and great-niece Paige Williamson. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Lesa Dillon; brothers-in-law Mike (Kathy) Dillon and Chris (Debra) Dillon; nieces Melinda (John) Gahimer, Sarah (Kenny) Vaughn and Erin Dillon; 1 great-niece and 7 great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant twin sister Norma Jean Essman.



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 am, at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10306 or to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the



