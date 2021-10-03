DILLON, Barbara Bartlett Browne



Passed away surrounded by family on September 17, 2021, in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born June 30, 1921, in Boston, MA. Barbara attended Patterson Co-op High School in Dayton. During World War II Barbara contributed to the war effort by driving panel trucks and 18-wheelers.



Barbara was very active in school activities, including president of the PTA at Dixie High School in New Lebanon, OH. As a member of the New Lebanon Brethren Church, she sang in thechoir, taught Sunday school and worked with the youth group.



Barbara and her family settled in Scottsdale, AZ, where she drove a school bus for several years. Barbara changed careers to work for Motorola as a quality control supervisor for over 20 years before retiring. During retirement she remained



active by volunteering with the Alphazonies Support Group and being the matriarch of a large family. For the last 12 years, Barbara held status as the eldest of five generations of hardheaded women adding another branch of five generations in 2019.



Barbara is preceded in death by her husband John Dillon, daughter Sandra Vondrasek, son John 'Skip' Dillon, granddaughters Kimberly Tschirhart and Jill Villanueva, great-granddaughter Meghan Louise Villanueva, parents Charles and Charlotte Browne, sisters Ida Akerland, Florence Bowlby, Elizabeth Huff, Natalie Hime, and Phyllis Richey. She is



survived by daughter Barbee Lynn (Bill) Bennington, grandchildren Lori and Michaela Tschirhart, Mindi Dillon, Cyndee Farmer, Karen, Jonathan, Matthew and Esmeralda Bennington, and sister Claire Bohachek. Barbara had 12 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three nieces, six nephews and many friends.



Services: Scottsdale, Arizona: Messenger Mortuary, New Lebanon, Ohio: Rogers Funeral Home, Burial in Trissel



Cemetery.

