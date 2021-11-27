DILLION, Garnett

DILLON, Garnett J.



Garnett J. Dillon, age 96 went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021. She was born September 18, 1925, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ernest and Nannie (Wright) Jordan. She was a person of strong faith; loved church and Sunday School; being very active during her lifetime. Throughout their lives, the Dillon's had homes in Englewood, OH; Rutledge, TN; Kenansville, FL; and Fairborn, OH. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Dillon; two brothers, Lowell and Adam Hack Jordan; and sister, Dorothy Cordial. She is survived by daughter, Jo Pierron (Pete) of Englewood; son, William Dillon, Jr. of Ashland, KY; sister, Edie Spriggs of St. Petersburg, FL; two brothers, Richard Jordan (Patricia) and Leo Jordan (Linda) of Huber Heights; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor William Dillon, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Garnett.

