DILLE, Eva Charlene



Spencerville: Eva Charlene Dille, 79, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 9:29 PM Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Joint Twp. District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, with her family at her side, following an extended illness. Graveside



funeral services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the Kossuth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM Monday, September 27, 2021, and after 9:30 AM, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Thomas E. Bayliff



Funeral Home in Spencerville, Ohio. Additional information at



