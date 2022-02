DILLE, Charles

DILLE, III, Charles Anderson



81, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 5:47 AM, Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Otterbein Rehabilitation Facility in St. Marys following an extended illness. CORRECTED DATES DUE TO COVID. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM, Friday, February 25, 2022, and after 9:30 AM, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, Ohio. Additional information at



