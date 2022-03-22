DILLARD, Shirley

DILLARD (Tirey),



Shirley Anne



Shirley Anne (Tirey) Dillard of Lexington, Virginia, was



received in Heaven early Friday morning, March 4, just 26 days short of her 87th birthday.



Born in Middletown, Ohio, March 30, 1935, the youngest child and third daughter of



Edward W. and Annalee



(Morrison) Tirey, she met the love of her life, Sherwin Wayne Dillard, in California and brought their son back to Ohio.



Preceded in death by her sisters Gurtice and Mildred and brothers Robert and William, she is survived by her brother Jack Tirey, 96, of Blanchester, Ohio, her son, Sherwin W. Dillard, Jr. of Lexington, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Burial, March 10, was at Lexington's Stonewall



Jackson Cemetery.

