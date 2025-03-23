Dillard, Joseph H.



Joseph H. Dillard, born on January 25, 1940, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on March 18, 2025, in his Springfield, Ohio home after a long illness.



Visitation will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 1821 Troy Rd., Springfield, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Del Wallace officiating.



Due to allergies in the family, please do not send live blooming flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. Condolences may be shared with Joe's family at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



