DILLARD, Fenissa

1 hour ago

DILLARD, Fenissa Maria

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Fenissa Maria Dillard "Nanny", age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, was reunited with her parents and brother Sunday, November 21, 2021. Nanny was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Georgia Clay; and brother, Darrell. She is survived by one brother, Earl Jr.; her two children, Luberta Dillard-Hagan (Robert) and Alvin Dillard III; two grandsons, Jonathan, and Brayden; two granddaughters, Karia and Aliana; four great-grandchildren, Rashaad, Royal, Mya, and Lauren; and many extended family members. Nanny wanted our last memories of her is when you last seen her not in a casket. She lives on in our hearts and watches over us from above. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. To share a memory of Nanny or leave a condolence for her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

