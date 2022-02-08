DILL, Shirley Jean



Shirley Jean Dill, 81, of Springfield passed away following a brief illness on February 4th, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born December 15th, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Edgar and Betty Anway. Shirley worked at Wittenberg in The Commons for over 25 years. Shirley loved cooking and was known for her apple pie. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and especially spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Mike Dill, Randy (Lori) Dill and Todd Dill; son-in-law, Andrew Griffin; a sister, Sue (Earl) Finchum; sister-in-law, Diana Anway; grandchildren: Zeb (Teresa) Dill, McKenzie (Ryan) Stewart, Brandy Dill, Christopher and Alex Griffin; great-grandchildren: Carrington, Waylon, Brennan, Brayden and Brooklyn; her best friend, Connie Zurface and many nieces and nephews. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dill; daughter, Amy Griffin and brother, Sam Anway. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Burton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10-11a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



