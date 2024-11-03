Dill, James Harrison



James Dill was born in Seattle on 18 March 1933 to Robert Earl Dill and Sylvia Pearl Dill (Pinney) as the last of 5 children. His father died when Jimmy was just 15, and after High School he entered the U.S. Air Force. In February 1959, while stationed on Long Island, NY, he married Mary Jane Shields (1931-2009) of Brooklyn, NY. After the Air Force, Jim entered the National Weather Service and worked for that organization until his early retirement. Later in his career he took up running, including half marathons, and then later transitioned to distance bicycling. He also took up golf, which his wife had enjoyed since childhood. In retirement, the running and cycling had ended, but the two continued golfing frequently. They had also enjoyed traveling, especially to the Finger Lakes region of New York. Jim continued golfing with friends after her passing in 2009. He is survived by their 3 children, Marilyn, Kieran and Eileen, and 2 grandchildren, Graham and Kristin. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



