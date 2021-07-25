Dietrich, Dean

DIETRICH, Sr., Dean Patrick



Age 55, born March 20, 1965, passed away February 1, 2021. Dean was preceded in death by his father, George Walter



Dietrich, Sr.; sister Lori Frances Dietrich Yates; and brother George Walter Dietrich, Jr. Dean is survived by his wife, Laura; son Ellis; daughter Marlene; son Dean Patrick, Jr.; and his mother Geraldine (Gerri) Dietrich. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 7th, 11:00 am, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering. Rev. Gerald R. Haemmerle



officiating. A Celebration of Dean's life will take place immediately following the service at Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Road in Kettering.

