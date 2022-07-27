DIESEL, Robert Michael



Robert Michael Diesel passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the age of 79, after a long term illness. He is the beloved father of Robby (Denise Auciello) Diesel and Scotty (Lisa) Diesel. Doting Grandfather of Max, Lauren, and Maggie Diesel and Macalister Auciello. Special friend for 22 years to Dorothy Poplin and loving Brother of Diana Parker and Denny Diesel. He was known for his sense of humor and being a great friend to many. He had a love of Hunting, Fishing, his Farm with its great deal of animals, playing cards and being a member of multiple Social Clubs where he made a number of life-long friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St., #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

