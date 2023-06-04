Diebel, Barbara J.



Barbara J. Diebel, age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1929. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Donald L. Diebel. She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Thomas Kachadurian) Chan; her son, Douglas (Judy) Diebel; grandchildren, Lori Ann (Daniel) Counsell, Jeffrey (Holly) Diebel and Forrest Chan; great grandchildren, Arianna, Alexander, Stella and Margot and her sister, Diana Strandt. Barb valued her family and friends above all else, and will be remembered by everyone as someone who loved to laugh. Memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. If you wish, memorial donations may be directed to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton OH 45011 or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

