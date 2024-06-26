Dickman, Elaine

Dickman (Langhorst), Elaine



Elaine Dickman, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Durham, NC on June 21, 2024. She was born on September 19, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Elaine is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tom, her children Jeff (Cindy) Dickman and Julie (Jon) Chase, as well as her brother Dave Langhorst.



She was a loving grandmother to Theo and Soren Dickman as well as Ethan and Evie Chase.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Louise Langhorst.



Elaine was a 1964 graduate of Sidney High School and a 1968 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in Political Science. She enjoyed a career as a divisional merchandising manager with Federated Department Stores, was an active member of the Friends of Forest Ridge Garden Club, and a lifelong patron of the philharmonic. In all her pursuits, she was committed to improving the communities of which she was a part as an organizer and volunteer. She shared her interests through giving local herb lectures or leading school-based art history workshops. Her deep-rooted passion for travel took her to the far corners of the world and instilled a similar love in her kids and grandkids. She and Tom also hosted more than 10 exchange students over the years, developing lasting global friendships and proudly serving as cultural ambassadors.



More than anything else, she thoroughly loved her family and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27th from 11:30AM until the time of the funeral service, 12:30PM at Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, 8000 Miami Rd (45243) in Cincinnati. Afterward, she will be interred at Hopewell Cemetery in Montgomery, Ohio.



Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com