DICKHAUS, Anita L.



Age 76, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, OH. She was born February 5, 1945, in Hamilton to the late Earl and Ethel



(Fisher) Kolb. Anita was a homemaker and life-long farmer with her husband Bob and sons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert H. "Bob" Dickhaus in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Chris) Schrimper of Eaton; sons Steve Dickhaus and



David Dickhaus both of Eaton; and grandchildren Matthew, Luke and Julie Schrimper all of Eaton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Gasper Township Fire Department. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



